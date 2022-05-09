Brokerages Expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 126.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $283.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.51 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share.

RRGB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,404.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RRGB stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. 7,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,066. The company has a market capitalization of $157.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average is $16.55. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $38.96.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

