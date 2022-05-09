Brokerages Set Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target at $30.90

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.90.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $58,042.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $296,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,035 shares of company stock worth $6,595,865 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 100.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Alkermes by 130.9% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALKS opened at $27.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.71 and a beta of 0.75. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $278.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

