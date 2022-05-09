Brokerages Set Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target at $104.00

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, April 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $56.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.13. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $53.26 and a one year high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.98 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 293.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.98 per share, for a total transaction of $299,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $133,673.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,575 shares of company stock valued at $677,614. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $570,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 28.7% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 10.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines (Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.