Brokerages Set Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) PT at $20.69

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.07.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HST traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.56. The company had a trading volume of 155,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,627,769. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 1.15. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.39 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 180,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

About Host Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.