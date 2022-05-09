Brokerages Set Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Target Price at C$61.32

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.32.
IMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James set a C$65.00 price target on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. CSFB boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of IMO stock opened at C$68.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$52.15. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$30.64 and a one year high of C$69.55. The stock has a market cap of C$45.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Imperial Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
