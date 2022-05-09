Brokerages Set Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Target Price at C$61.32

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.32.

IMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James set a C$65.00 price target on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. CSFB boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$68.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$52.15. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$30.64 and a one year high of C$69.55. The stock has a market cap of C$45.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 24.50%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

