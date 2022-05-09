Brokerages Set Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) PT at $10.00

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Performant Financial in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of PFMT stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. Performant Financial has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56.

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $31.58 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 100,000 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,594 shares of company stock valued at $784,891. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Performant Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Performant Financial during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Performant Financial by 26,027.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

