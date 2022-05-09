Brokerages Set Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Target Price at $15.00

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$11.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Spartan Delta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Shares of DALXF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.61. 11,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,823. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.