Brokerages Set Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Target Price at $18.60

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ VRCA traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,224. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $14.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

