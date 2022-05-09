Brokerages Set Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) PT at $83.40

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.40.

YNDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Yandex alerts:

Shares of YNDX stock remained flat at $$18.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Yandex has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $87.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.16.

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). Yandex had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 379.2% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 339,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,431,000 after buying an additional 268,689 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in Yandex during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 2.2% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,360,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 29,565 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 161.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the first quarter worth $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

About Yandex (Get Rating)

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies, focusing on to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Bets and Experiments segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.