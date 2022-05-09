Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 3,616 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,616 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 295,798 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 58,605 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 199,984 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 678 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BUD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($67.37) to €67.00 ($70.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($63.16) to €65.00 ($68.42) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($87.37) to €72.00 ($75.79) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($62.11) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.08.

BUD opened at $55.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.64 and its 200-day moving average is $60.22. The stock has a market cap of $108.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

