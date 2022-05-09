Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $207,000 Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,394 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 704.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period.

IWY opened at $137.49 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $135.32 and a 1-year high of $176.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.02 and a 200-day moving average of $159.51.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

