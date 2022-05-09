Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in PAVmed were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAVM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 27.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 166,293 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the third quarter worth about $289,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 111.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 47,212 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PAVmed by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PAVmed by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,703,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,168,000 after purchasing an additional 57,855 shares in the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAVM opened at $1.29 on Monday. PAVmed Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42.

PAVmed ( NASDAQ:PAVM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAVM shares. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of PAVmed from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

