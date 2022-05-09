Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Jaguar Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jaguar Health during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JAGX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Jaguar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 216.71% and a negative net margin of 1,212.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Jaguar Health Profile (Get Rating)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.