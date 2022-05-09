Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 124 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $584.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $639.80 and a 200 day moving average of $632.64. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $552.72 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total transaction of $7,275,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,324,315 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.94.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

