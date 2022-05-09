Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.84

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 18977 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.71.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Burcon NutraScience Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. Its products include Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages; and Peazac, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders and beverages, dairy alternatives, nutrition bars, and other applications.

