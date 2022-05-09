Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.84

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BUGet Rating) (NYSE:BUR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 18977 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.71.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BUGet Rating) (NYSE:BUR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Burcon NutraScience Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile (TSE:BU)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. Its products include Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages; and Peazac, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders and beverages, dairy alternatives, nutrition bars, and other applications.

