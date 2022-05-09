California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,132,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,608 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of DuPont de Nemours worth $91,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $994,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,902 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,364,000 after purchasing an additional 700,243 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 430.2% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 517,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 420,252 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,910,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,231,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,456,000 after acquiring an additional 376,909 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DD. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.94.

DD stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.63. 318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,980,910. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.35 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day moving average is $76.01.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

