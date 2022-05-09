California Public Employees Retirement System Has $106.80 Million Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 819,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,433 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.77% of Cboe Global Markets worth $106,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $111.25 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $104.80 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.44 and a 200-day moving average of $122.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 41.20%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.36.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

