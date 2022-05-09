California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 816,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,065 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $95,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,650,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHKP traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,216. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.94 and its 200 day moving average is $126.08.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

