California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 11,665 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,665 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Parker-Hannifin worth $88,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. FMR LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 13,746.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 225,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 223,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,095,000 after buying an additional 22,287 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.71.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $269.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,137. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.73 and a 200-day moving average of $301.74. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $260.23 and a one year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 31.86%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

