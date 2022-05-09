California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 26,401 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 512,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,401 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Trane Technologies worth $103,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5,341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 351,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,634,000 after buying an additional 344,737 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $56,606,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,934,000 after purchasing an additional 220,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 469.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 237,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,055,000 after buying an additional 196,101 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.63.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $132.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $131.48 and a 1 year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.59%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

