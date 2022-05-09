California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 27,888 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 820,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,888 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.76% of J. M. Smucker worth $111,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

SJM stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.71. The stock had a trading volume of 977 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,615. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $145.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.77.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.