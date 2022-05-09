California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,520 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.71% of Masimo worth $115,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MASI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

MASI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masimo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.33.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $123.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.18. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $112.07 and a 1 year high of $305.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.04 million. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo (Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.