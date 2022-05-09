California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 9,727 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,394,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,727 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.76% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $123,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 25,620 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $997,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $500,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,727 shares of company stock worth $9,945,029 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMRN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Shares of BMRN opened at $78.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 440.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.24 and a 200 day moving average of $83.69. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $94.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

