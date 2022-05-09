California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $49.86

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.86 and last traded at $49.91, with a volume of 378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.54.

CWT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.27. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.35.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,600,000 after purchasing an additional 91,577 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 133,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,519 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Company Profile (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

