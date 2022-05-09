Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 29,600 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000. Kroger comprises about 0.5% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 686.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 43,644 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 429,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,358,000 after buying an additional 65,408 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.84. 6,677,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,592,378. The stock has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.59. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $35.91 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

KR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.95.

In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $6,429,570.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 432,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,877,771. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

