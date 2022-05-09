Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 29,600 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000. Kroger comprises about 0.5% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 686.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 43,644 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 429,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,358,000 after buying an additional 65,408 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,531,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $6,429,570.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,968 shares of company stock worth $24,877,771 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.95.

Kroger stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.84. 6,677,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,592,378. The firm has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.59. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $35.91 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

