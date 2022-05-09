Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 10,573 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 238.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,573 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 23,633 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth $3,500,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth $1,670,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth $2,184,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 75,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHO traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.01. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $74.85.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

