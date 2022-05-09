Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,250 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000. Paylocity makes up approximately 0.7% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Paylocity by 8.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,885,000 after purchasing an additional 98,561 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 60.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,736,000 after purchasing an additional 394,456 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Paylocity by 315.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,167,000 after purchasing an additional 558,180 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,068,000 after purchasing an additional 296,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,931 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paylocity stock traded down $16.20 on Monday, hitting $165.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,423. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $154.26 and a 52-week high of $314.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $245.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $4,395,888.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,487 shares of company stock valued at $14,021,160 in the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.41.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

