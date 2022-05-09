Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000. Charles River Laboratories International comprises approximately 0.6% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,099,536,000 after acquiring an additional 152,682 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11,019.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,315,000 after buying an additional 149,647 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2,390.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 136,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,352,000 after buying an additional 130,820 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 48.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,422,000 after purchasing an additional 96,374 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $611,496,000 after buying an additional 84,769 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRL stock traded down $13.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $228.85. 783,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,497. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.29 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $274.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.88.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $333,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

