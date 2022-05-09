Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 3,423 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $76,787,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,636,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 901.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 190,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,145,000 after acquiring an additional 171,267 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 597.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 181,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,260,000 after acquiring an additional 155,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $774,518,000 after acquiring an additional 80,251 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,971,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.29, for a total value of $1,866,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,614 shares of company stock valued at $10,314,879 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD traded down $9.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $192.74. The stock had a trading volume of 766,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.83 and a 1-year high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

RMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.11.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

