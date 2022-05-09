Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

VRNT traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.22. 568,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.74. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $41.46 and a one year high of $56.39.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $194,338.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,293.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 8,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $460,093.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 90,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,312.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,116 shares of company stock worth $5,354,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.