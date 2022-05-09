Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 134.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Paycom Software accounts for about 0.6% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Paycom Software by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,344,000 after purchasing an additional 23,571 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 5.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Paycom Software by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Paycom Software by 24.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock traded down $15.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $280.17. The company had a trading volume of 598,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,187. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $322.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.54. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.39 and a 52 week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.29.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

