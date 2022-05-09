Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $903,000 Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 411.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Select Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Select Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Shares of SEM stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.16. The company had a trading volume of 786,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,523. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average is $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 5.45%. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

