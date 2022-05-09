Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000. Landstar System accounts for about 0.5% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4,400.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $1.49 on Monday, reaching $156.54. 381,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,759. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.93. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.12 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 8.84%.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.83.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

