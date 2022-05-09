Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $1.45 Million in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000. Silicon Motion Technology comprises 0.5% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIMO shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

Shares of SIMO traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.69. 1,404,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,905. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $58.86 and a 52 week high of $98.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.35. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.44%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

