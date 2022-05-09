Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,964 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in MSCI in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 514.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,030,000 after buying an additional 19,308 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 33.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 35.9% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $556.50.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $26.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $379.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,640. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $480.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $550.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.19. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

