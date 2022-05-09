Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of United Bankshares stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.95. The company had a trading volume of 829,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,318. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.19. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.13.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1483.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

In other United Bankshares news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. purchased 7,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.60 per share, for a total transaction of $261,273.60. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at $690,715.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

