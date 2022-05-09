Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $989,000 Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 398.8% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on LEG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of LEG traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average of $39.52. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 56.76%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

