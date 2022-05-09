Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 72,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,000. Conagra Brands accounts for 0.9% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Capital World Investors grew its position in Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,818,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,234,000 after purchasing an additional 430,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,140 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 8.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,827 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,420,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,447,000 after buying an additional 1,489,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,595,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,695,000 after buying an additional 145,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,121.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.29. 5,153,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,830,744. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.73. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

