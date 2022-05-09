Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Holdings Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 169.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,575 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $21,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,957,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,457,000 after acquiring an additional 311,779 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 27,520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $49.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.40. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $50.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.70.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

