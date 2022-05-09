Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Gap Up to $23.18

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.18, but opened at $23.78. Canon shares last traded at $23.67, with a volume of 575 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAJ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average is $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
About Canon (NYSE:CAJ)
Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canon (CAJ)
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.