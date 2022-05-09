Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Gap Up to $23.18

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.18, but opened at $23.78. Canon shares last traded at $23.67, with a volume of 575 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAJ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average is $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Canon by 23.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Canon during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Canon by 3.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Canon by 3.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after buying an additional 13,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Canon during the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000.

About Canon (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

