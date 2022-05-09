Carbon (CRBN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $34,814.00

Carbon (CRBN) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for $0.0347 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Carbon has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Carbon has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $34,814.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded down 92.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00021325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.16 or 0.00181360 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.18 or 0.00570742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00035670 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,606.93 or 1.91921112 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,179,250 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

