Cardano (ADA) Price Reaches $0.66 on Top Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $22.39 billion and $1.61 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00002017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00149181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00033023 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00020359 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.04 or 0.00331496 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,752,565,071 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.