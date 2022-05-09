Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Issues Earnings Results

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 24.78% and a negative net margin of 9,447.37%.
Shares of NASDAQ CRDF opened at $1.32 on Monday. Cardiff Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.
Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.
