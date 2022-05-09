Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.02 Billion

Brokerages expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) to post sales of $4.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.74 billion and the highest is $4.40 billion. Carvana reported sales of $3.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carvana will report full-year sales of $16.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.56 billion to $17.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.20 billion to $22.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.67.

Shares of Carvana stock traded down $7.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.26. 559,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,425,606. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.82 and its 200 day moving average is $180.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. Carvana has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $376.83.

In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 3,362,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,362,500 shares in the company, valued at $269,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,687,500 shares of company stock worth $295,619,250. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Carvana in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Carvana by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

