Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Position Increased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Casella Waste Systems worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $207,275,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,375,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,475,000 after acquiring an additional 226,071 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 831,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,029,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 786,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $907,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,647,606.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $228,112.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,475 shares of company stock valued at $11,268,667. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWST stock traded down $2.04 on Monday, hitting $72.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,490. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 93.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.02. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.77 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

