Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Posted by on May 9th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASYGet Rating) to report $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.61. Casey’s General Stores reported earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year earnings of $8.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

CASY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASY stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,555. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.78. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $229.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

About Casey’s General Stores (Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.