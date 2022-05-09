Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) to report $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.61. Casey’s General Stores reported earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year earnings of $8.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

CASY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASY stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,555. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.78. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $229.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

