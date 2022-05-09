Caspian Capital LP Makes New Investment in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Caspian Capital LP acquired a new position in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,570,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,139,000. Paysafe accounts for 2.6% of Caspian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paysafe by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 349.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paysafe stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,367,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,252,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92. Paysafe Limited has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $13.95.

PSFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Westpark Capital raised shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.84.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

