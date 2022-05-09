Caspian Capital LP Purchases Shares of 19,999 Alpine Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:REVE)

Caspian Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:REVE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Alpine Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.1% of Caspian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REVE. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,507,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,039,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpine Acquisition alerts:

REVE traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,872. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10. Alpine Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

Alpine Acquisition Corporation intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus its search on drive-to destination hotels, digital entertainment and gaming, and lodging technology businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpine Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:REVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.