Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Position Lifted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.13% of Catalent worth $30,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Catalent by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Catalent by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.88.

Shares of Catalent stock traded down $3.26 on Monday, reaching $95.57. The stock had a trading volume of 14,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,090. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

